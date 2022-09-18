Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DYNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 19,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,321. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -59,990.00 and a beta of 0.15.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.