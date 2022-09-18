Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.52

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.52 and traded as low as $27.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 742,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $384.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 293,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

