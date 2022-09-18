Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Earth Science Tech Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ETST remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. Earth Science Tech has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
Earth Science Tech Company Profile
