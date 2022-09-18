Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Earth Science Tech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETST remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. Earth Science Tech has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, aging, and overall wellness.

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.