East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of EJPRY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 106,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,329. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway

(Get Rating)

Read More

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.