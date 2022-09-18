East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
East Japan Railway Price Performance
Shares of EJPRY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 106,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,329. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.
About East Japan Railway
