East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

