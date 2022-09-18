Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

