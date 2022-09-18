Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $107,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 2.8 %

EVT traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 128,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

