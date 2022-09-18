Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE ECL opened at $157.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average is $165.99.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

