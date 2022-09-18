Edgeware Market Capitalization Hits $7.71 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $319,774.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058271 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065582 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00077743 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.