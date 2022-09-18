Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $55.63 million and $74,247.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020170 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,669,735 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.