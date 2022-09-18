Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,903 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,067 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.1 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

