Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $308.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

