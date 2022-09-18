Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Elite Education Group International Stock Performance

Elite Education Group International stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Elite Education Group International has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

About Elite Education Group International

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

