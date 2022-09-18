Elk Finance (ELK) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Elk Finance (ELK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Elk Finance has a total market cap of $423,014.75 and approximately $60,017.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Elk Finance
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.
Elk Finance Coin Trading
