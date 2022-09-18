Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in August

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
ELEZF stock remained flat at $16.99 during trading on Friday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.
Endesa Company Profile
