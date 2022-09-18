Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 213,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ENSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 88,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,868. The company has a market cap of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

