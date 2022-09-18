Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 136.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Entegris Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.