Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) versus Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head to Head Comparison

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Stem has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Stem alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and Environmental Tectonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 19.88 -$101.21 million ($0.74) -22.22 Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million ($0.10) -4.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Environmental Tectonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.4% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem 13.48% 2.83% 1.47% Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stem and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 4 0 2.80 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Summary

Stem beats Environmental Tectonics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Rating)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.