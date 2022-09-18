EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.45. 5,704,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,984. EOG Resources has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in EOG Resources by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,576 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,846,000 after buying an additional 209,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after buying an additional 312,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

