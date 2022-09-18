EOS Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $250.15 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00006939 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,942,006 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.