Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPOKY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPOKY. UBS Group downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Societe Generale lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

