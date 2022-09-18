Equilibria Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.58 Million (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Equilibria has a market cap of $3.58 million and $9,177.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equilibria coin can now be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equilibria has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001309 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Equilibria
Equilibria (XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. The official message board for Equilibria is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Equilibria
