Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Braze, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Braze in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Braze’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

