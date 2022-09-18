ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

ESGEN Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESGEN Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

