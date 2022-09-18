ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESSA Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 347,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $968,699.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,337,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,791.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 347,204 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $968,699.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,337,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,791.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 652,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EPIX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,836. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.58.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.