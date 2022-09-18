Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $391,273.07 and approximately $110.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00009813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ethereum Stake Profile

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm.

