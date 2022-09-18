EtherGem 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $206.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $101,816.73 and approximately $206.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00841019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.