Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $38.65. 54,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 101,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

