EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 89,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $365,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 4,746,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

