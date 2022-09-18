EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

HYLS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.12. 424,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,460. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

