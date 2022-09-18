EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 56,309 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,309 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,387,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,467. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

