EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $1.78 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,573,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 451.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 416,279 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,130.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 307,163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,126,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 164,058 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 272,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

