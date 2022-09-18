Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Express Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.44. Express has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Express will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

