Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,632. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.87. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 116,121 shares of company stock worth $191,071 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eyenovia Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

