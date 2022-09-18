Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,632. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.87. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.63.
In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 116,121 shares of company stock worth $191,071 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
