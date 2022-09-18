Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

FRFHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

FRFHF traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $486.41. 15,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $363.48 and a one year high of $575.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.72. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($37.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

