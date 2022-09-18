Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $191.41

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.41 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.09). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.24), with a volume of 44,154 shares changing hands.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.44. The company has a market cap of £102.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

