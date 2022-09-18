Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.