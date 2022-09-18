FC Advisory LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

