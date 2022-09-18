FC Advisory LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $232.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.