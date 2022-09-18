FC Advisory LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 346,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 278,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTV stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.