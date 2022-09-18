FC Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $221.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.90. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

