FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $288.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.02. FedEx has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.