FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.44 EPS.

NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.01.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.04.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 45.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $99,582,000 after acquiring an additional 135,109 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 214.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 103,684 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after buying an additional 101,748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,300,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

