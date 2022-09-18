Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $196.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.64. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.