Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

