Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 12,394 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

