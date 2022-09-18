Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.