Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SDG opened at $76.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99.

