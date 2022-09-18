Financial Management Network Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,408,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 219,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

