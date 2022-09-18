Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

